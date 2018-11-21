Brooklyn Bridge Car Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured

One person died and five were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.

The two cars were traveling on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge around 7:15 a.m. when a crash with another vehicle caused them to spin out of control, a spokesman for the New York Fire Department said in a statement.

Five suffered minor injuries and one died.

Huge fire on Brooklyn bridge. Heard a bang and here it is. #NYC pic.twitter.com/bDBUSdytw4 — Alex Yaggy (@alexyaggy) November 21, 2018

Huge car fire at the base of the Brooklyn Bridge pic.twitter.com/JNqx2qhr8n — Sam Greenfield (@sgreenfie) November 21, 2018

In the middle of the morning rush hour, the bridge was shut down in both directions causing extensive traffic delays throughout lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Firefighters extinguished the flames shortly after 8 a.m. had searched the cars for more victims, the spokesman said. The Manhattan-bound lanes on the bridge were reopened around 8:30 a.m., but the other side remained closed.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of multiple vehicles on fire on the Brooklyn Bridge. There is one civilian fatality reported. The fire has been knocked down. pic.twitter.com/cPG5WVGazA — FDNY (@FDNY) November 21, 2018

The Brooklyn-bound side opened about two hours later.