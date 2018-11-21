New York

Brooklyn Bridge Car Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured

By Anna Harstedt
Published : November 21, 2018

Photo: Sam Greenfield

One person died and five were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.

 

The two cars were traveling on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge around 7:15 a.m. when a crash with another vehicle caused them to spin out of control, a spokesman for the New York Fire Department said in a statement.

 

Five suffered minor injuries and one died.

 

 

 

In the middle of the morning rush hour, the bridge was shut down in both directions causing extensive traffic delays throughout lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Firefighters extinguished the flames shortly after 8 a.m. had searched the cars for more victims, the spokesman said. The Manhattan-bound lanes on the bridge were reopened around 8:30 a.m., but the other side remained closed.

 

The Brooklyn-bound side opened about two hours later.

 
 
