Brooklyn building collapses after driver smashed into storefront, attempted to flee

More than 100 FDNY members were on scene at the building collapse on Ave P in Brooklyn. FDNY Twitter

A building in Brooklyn collapsed after a driver crashed into it on Monday night.

According to the New York Post, a driver smashed into a two-story building on the corner of Avenue P and East 5th Street around 11:30 p.m..

The driver reportedly tried to make a run for it, but was eventually taken into custody. CBS New York reported that a local Jewish community watch group caught the 20-year-old driver and turned him over to authorities. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The man is currently in police custody, but has not been charged with any crimes.

The building was a vacant commercial space on the first floor and apartments on the second. Luckily, no one was home at the time of the crash.

More than 100 firefighters responded, using rescue crews and drones to help search through the rubble.

“Right now, we are going to remain on the scene with multiple agencies, including the NYPD, Buildings and OEM, awaiting heavy equipment that will come in this morning to remove the debris and attempt to make the situation as safe as possible,” Brooklyn Borough Commander Assistant Chief Wayne Cartwright told CBS.