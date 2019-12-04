Brooklyn teacher arrested after allegedly kicking middle school student

The School of the Future in East New York where the incident took place.

An NYC teacher is under arrest after he allegedly kicked a 12-year-old student in Brooklyn.

ABC reports that the teacher identified as Roger Jassie, 57, kicked the 12-year-old in the chest.

Jassie is a seventh-grade math teacher at the School of the Future. The school is located at 574 Dumont Avenue in East New York.

ABC reported that the student complained of pain after the incident and was taken to Brookdale University Hospital. The student was treated there, but at this time, there is no update about what kind of injuries the student sustained from the incident.

Jassie is charged with third-degree assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, ABC reports.

The Department of Education said in a statement that, “The safety of our students is our top priority, and this substitute teacher was immediately suspended without pay when we were made aware of this concerning allegation.”