Brooklyn teen stabbed to death, two injured

The 15-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen during an altercation on Saturday.

The NYPD has since taped off the area as they investigate the stabbings. Photo: Wikimedia

A fight between a group of Brooklyn males ended with one dead and two injured on Saturday morning around 6 a.m. in the city's Brownsville neighborhood, according to the NYPD.

The fight broke out at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard between ta group of people and resulted in a 15-year-old Brooklyn teen stabbed in the stomach.

Two other men also sustained non-life threatening injuries; a 25-year old was stabbed in the shoulder and an 18-year-old, an innocent bystander in the incident per the NY Post, was stabbed in the chest.

The fight between the 15-year-old and the 25-year-old was believed to be over marijuana.

According to an unnamed eyewitness, the 15-year-old and the 25-year-old first began arguing in a laundromat before making their way out to the street were the incident erupted into bloodshed.

“They [were] fighting like crazy. They ran out the laundromat, there was money flying everywhere, a watch was dropped on the floor [and] the watch was crushed up, $20’s all in the air.’’

The 18-year-old bystander “had a hole in his back,’’ the man stated.

“He was just going to the store and got caught up in all of that.”

“It looked like a war up in there,” the eyewitness added.

The Brooklyn teen and the two men were all transported to Brookdale Hospital for medical treatment.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival while the other two men have been listed in stable condition.

Police have not released the names of the three as the 15-year-old’s family needs to be notified. No weapons were said to be recovered at the scene of the incident that has since been taped off my police.

The NYPD is currently conducting a full investigation into the stabbings as they look to find a suspect.