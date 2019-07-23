Brooklyn flooding submerges cars, gnarls Tuesday commute

It's been one hell of a rough week for Brooklyn.

Brooklyn saw severe flash flooding Tuesday morning following powerful thunderstorms. Videos posted to social media show cars partially submerged, and fearless pedestrians trudging through knee deep water as bags of garbage and other debris float by. The flooding impacted Williamsburg, Gowanus, and Crown Heights and comes on the heels of widespread power outages in the borough that started amid a heatwave Sunday night.

"As frustrating as this situation is (and as a commuter I share in that frustration), let's be good to one another amid the transit hell," tweeted Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Thunderstorms hit the New York City area Monday night, dumping heavy rain through the morning. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning that included Brooklyn, Queens and parts of New Jersey. Scattered power outages were reported across New York City.

Video taken on Carroll Street in Brooklyn shows murky water churning at an intersection as orange traffic barriers bob in the current. Another video, shot at 4th Avenue and Carroll Street, shows water lapping at the doors of partially submerged parked cars. @NYScanner shared video of a woman holding an umbrella, sloshing through the floodwaters in Williamsburg. "Watch this brave New Yorker walk (swim) across a flooded street in #Williamsburg #Brooklyn," the caption read.

At 4th Ave and Carroll Street in Brooklyn. Courtesy of Adrienne Zhao pic.twitter.com/wEU4RFwqfQ — Julie Chang (@BayAreaJulie) July 22, 2019

Carroll Street in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/5E4ytiEBmy — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 23, 2019

Watch this brave New Yorker walk (swim) across a flooded street in #Williamsburg #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/mwRHd32fyg — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 22, 2019

Oof. Photo cred: Adrienne Zhao pic.twitter.com/r4QtClpgTh — Julie Chang (@BayAreaJulie) July 22, 2019

Brooklyn intersections hit hardest by floods included Brooklyn Avenue and Park Place, Wallabout Street and Throop Avenue, and Fourth Avenue and Carroll Street, according to City Council Speaker Corey Johnson

Queens saw flooding around the Long Island Expressway and Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Brooklyn Queens Expressway and Metropolitan Avenue, and the Clearview Expressway at Northern Boulevard, Johnson said.

Staten Island saw flooding in Westerleight.