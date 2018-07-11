NYPD calls off search for car in East River

A boat captain had reported a car went into the East River in New York City on Wednesday morning, but police found nothing.

NYPD called off a search for a car that had reportedly plunged into the East River on Wednesday morning after they were unable to locate a vehicle.

The incident was first reported around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday at 6 East River Piers, according to Citizen App, which documents breaking news and events in New York City. The trunk of a car was apparently seen floating in the East River, witnesses reported on Citizen. Police later found a piece of debris, the back of a silver vehicle, near the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, which may have been mistaken for a car.

Citizen users near the East River said multiple emergency services were on scene for the search, as well as a helicopter from the NYPD Aviation unit. Others reported seeing police and firefighters searching the waters near Governors Island. Witnesses shared images and video of the mayhem.

"Cops running around looking for a car that supposedly went in the river," witness @_elkue wrote on Twitter, along with a video of a police officer running along the water's edge.

At 10:43 a.m., Citizen reported that NYPD officers were meeting with the boat captain who reported the car in the water "to get a better description of its possible location." But again, no car was found in the East River.