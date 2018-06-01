Here are all the street closures for the 2018 Celebrate Israel Parade

Several streets will be closed in Manhattan Sunday for the parade. Plan accordingly.

The 2018 Celebrate Israel Parade will take place this Sunday in Manhattan and it will be the world’s largest gathering to show support and celebrate Israel.

This year, the theme for 2018 Celebrate Israel Parade is “70 and Sababa” or "70 and Awesome."

The first Celebrate Israel Parade took place in 1965, where thousands of people walked down Riverside Drive in Manhattan to show support of Israel. The parade eventually moved to Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue and by 2011 the parade’s name was officially changed from the Salute to Israel Parade to the Celebrate Israel Parade According to the parade’s official website, the parade focuses on “celebrating the vibrant and diverse country of Israel.:

Since moving to Fifth Avenue, the parade has grown to feature 40,000 marchers from different organizations that all support and celebrate Israel.

This year’s Celebrate Israel Parade will feature special guests such as Israeli singer Ninet Tayeb and Chef Eyal Shani. There will also be appearances by saxophonist Yarden Klayman, Milk and Honeys, The National Yiddish Theatre/Folksbiene and more.

If you plan on attending the parade, here are a few things you need to know before you head out.

When is the 2018 Celebrate Israel Parade?

The Celebrate Israel Parade will take place Sunday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

Celebrate Israel Parade route

According to Celebrate Israel NY, the parade will start at Fifth Avenue at 57th Street and move up Fifth Avenue to 74th Street.

Watch Celebrate Israel Parade live stream and on TV

If you’re not attending the parade, you can watch it on FOX MY9. You can live stream the Celebrate Israel Parade on the official website.

2018 Celebrate Israel Parade street closures

The parade will take place this Sunday and several streets will be closed. Plan accordingly.

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed on Sunday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Celebrate Israel Parade:

51st Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

52nd Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

53rd Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

54th Street between Park Avenue and 7th Avenue

55th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

56th Street between Park Avenue and 7th Avenue

5th Avenue between 51st Street and 52nd Street

5th Avenue between 52nd Street and 74th Street

5th Avenue between 74th Street and 79th Street

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

75th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

76th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

77th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

78th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 73rd Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 74th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 75th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 76th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 77th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

East 78th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

Madison Avenue (East Side) between East 70th Street and East 79th Street

Lexington Avenue (West Side) between East 70th Street and East 79th Street

69th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue