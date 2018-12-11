Brooklyn DA dismisses charges against Jazmine Headley

Jazmine Headley was arrested and had her 1-year-old was ripped out of her arms by NYPD at a city service center.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric L. Adams has dismissed all charges against Jazmine Headley, the woman who was arrested while waiting for an appointment at a city service center and had her 1-year-old child ripped from her arms by NYPD officers.

Headley had been charged on Dec. 7 with resisting arrest, acting in a manner injurious to a child, obstructing governmental administration and criminal trespass, according to NYPD.

On Tuesday, Adams dismissed those charges, after a video showing Headley’s arrest shocked many.

“Like everyone who watched the arrest of Jazmine Headley, I was horrified by the violence depicted in the video and immediately opened an investigation into this case,” Adams said in a statement.

“It is clear to me that this incident should have been handled differently,” he continued. “An [Human Resources Administration] officer escalated the situation as Ms. Headley was about to leave the premises, creating an awful scenario of a baby being torn from his mother.”

Adams said that the situation “traumatized” Headley and her 1-year-old son. Since that arrest, she has been held at Rikers Island on an unrelated warrant from New Jersey.

Continuing to pursue this case, Adams said, “will not serve any purpose” and so he dismissed the charges against Headley.

In a statement, Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said that this situation “should never have happened.”

"Over and over again, the NYPD exhibits a culture of using force when it is entirely inappropriate, unnecessary, and even endangers children,” she said. “The NYPD is woefully ill-prepared to protect women and children. It is also a reminder of the need for meaningful accountability for the excessive use of force, and highlights the need for better ways to support families rather than further stigmatizing and criminalizing low-income parents of color."

Jazmine Headley still at Rikers, GoFundMe raising money for help

Headley is still at Rikers on the New Jersey warrant. Attorneys are filing an emergency writ demanding her release, according to Scott Hechinger, a public defender.

Headley is “hanging in there,” while being held at the prison, Hechinger said on Twitter, “but terrified.”

She had no idea how much attention her case has garnered, he added, “but is glad that her story may help prevent these things from happening to someone else.”

Hechinger and others with the Brooklyn Defender Services launched an official GoFundMe for Jazmine Headley Tuesday morning. The GoFundMe has already raised more than $7,000 of a $10,000 goal in just a few hours.

“We at Brooklyn Defender Services are working to get Jazmine Headley released from Rikers after her appalling arrest at an HRA office in Brooklyn last week. She needs some help to get back on her feet once she is released,” the GoFundMe reads. “For now, she is staying strong.”

Attorneys with the Brooklyn Defender Services say that money will help pay for her child care and allow her to get back to “the job that is waiting for her.”