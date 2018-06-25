4-year-old fatally struck by car while walking on a Brooklyn sidewalk

The girl’s mother was also injured after the incident near the intersection of Wyckoff Avenue and Hart Street in Bushwick.

A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle as she walked along a Brooklyn sidewalk with her mother, police said. (Pixabay)

A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a Brooklyn sidewalk with her mother on Sunday, police said.

The unidentified 38-year-old driver of a black SUV was backing up near the intersection of Wyckoff Avenue and Hart Street in Bushwick around 4:30 p.m. when she struck Luz Gonzalez, 4, and her mother, who has not yet been identified.

Surveillance video appears to show Gonzalez walking with her mother and stopping to pick something up just before being struck by the vehicle, NBC 4 reported.

Gonzalez was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died, and her mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver fled the scene, but was taken into custody a few blocks away, police said. She was released without being charged, and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.