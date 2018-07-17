Citi Bike now offers $5 monthly memberships to NYC SNAP recipients

Previously only available to NYCHA residents, this discounted program allows more than 1.6 million New Yorkers to afford the popular bikeshare.

Citi Bike is an accessible transportation option for thousands of New Yorkers, and now it’s about to become even more attainable for the more than 1 million NYC SNAP participants. (Bess Adler)

Citi Bike is an accessible transportation option for thousands of New Yorkers every day, and now it’s about to become even more attainable for the more than 1 million NYC SNAP participants, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

Recipients of NYC SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are automatically eligible for a $5 monthly Citi Bike membership. The low-cost program was previously only available to NYCHA residents and is being expanded to the more than 1.6 million New Yorkers who rely on SNAP via Healthfirst, the city’s largest not-for-profit health insurance plan. Unlike traditional Citi Bike memberships, these discounted plans do not require an annual commitment.

“Affordable bikeshare for more New Yorkers helps us build a fairer and more equitable city,” the mayor said. “Improving mobility for SNAP recipients in our city will help them make ends meet by giving them greater access to jobs, services and educational opportunities.”

To apply for the Citi Bike discount, NYC SNAP participants can enter their EBT card number or NYCHA tenant ID at citibikenyc.com.

Citi Bike and its partners will also start a community outreach program that includes in-person, multilingual sign-ups at NYC SNAP enrollment centers and NYCHA developments as well as at greenmarkets and community centers.

“The convenience, health benefits and enjoyment of a bikeshare program are important to all, and we’re proud to work with Citi Bike to put them within reach of even more New Yorkers,” said Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks. “SNAP helps over 1.6 million New Yorkers make ends meet and access healthy food — and we’re very pleased that now it also offers access to a convenient, healthy, and fun way to get around the city.”

Citi Bike is expanding in NYC

Tuesday’s announcement comes on the heels of Citi Bike announcing it will add approximately 1,250 bikes to its fleet and 2,500 docking stations in areas that will be most affected by next year’s L train shutdown as a way to offset the expected surge in cycling.

Additionally, the city’s first-ever dockless bikeshare just rolled out in the Rockaways last week with other pilots coming to the outer boroughs soon, including Coney Island, where Citi Bike will pilot dockless bikes later this year.