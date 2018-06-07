Citi Bike pedals to a record-breaking 60 million trips

The milestone comes just two weeks after the popular bikeshare celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Less than two weeks after its fifth anniversary, Citi Bike has hit another major milestone: The popular bikeshare has had 60 million rides since its 2013 launch.

“As if breaking our daily ridership record twice last month wasn’t enough, Citi Bike riders have pedaled into the record books once again,” General Manager Kris Sandor said. “By reaching 60 million rides in only five years, Citi Bike has proven more successful than anyone could have ever imagined. The passion that New Yorkers have for the affordability, flexibility and fun that Citi Bike provides shows no signs of slowing down. We congratulate New York on this incredible milestone and are excited to continue pedaling on to new records.”

On May 9, Citi Bike broke its single-day ridership record with 78,421 trips and 140,804 miles pedaled.

To put the 60 million trips into perspective, that means that Citi Bike riders have biked more than 105 million miles, which is greater than the distance between Earth and the sun, and burned nearly 4.5 billion calories — or more than 17 million plain bagels, the company said.

In peak bike-riding season, Citi Bike has seen more than 70,000 daily rides, and over the past five years, the bikeshare’s fleet has doubled to 12,000 at more than 750 docking stations. There are currently more than 145,000 annual Citi Bike members.

Two Saturday community rides to celebrate Citi Bike’s fifth birthday remain:

• Riverfront Ride with Randall’s Island Park Alliance and El Barrio Bikes, which leaves the docking station at East 114th Street and 1st Avenue at 11 a.m. on June 16



• Birthday Celebration Ride in Bedford-Stuyvesant with City Council Member Robert Cornegy Jr. and Derek Moore of the Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, which leaves the docking station on Myrtle Avenue and Marcy Avenue at 11 a.m. on June 23.

For more info, visit citibikenyc.com.