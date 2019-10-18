Citi Bike needs your help choosing the next station location

As Citi Bike’s $100 million expansion begins, Bushwick has already gotten 30 stations, so what’s next? NYC DOT and Citi Bike are focusing on the area between 130th and 155th street and the South Bronx, but they need your help determining station locations.

These neighborhoods are getting some new stations as part of Lyft’s $100 million investment to double Citi Bike service area by 35 square miles with the next few years.

According to a press release, NYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said that, "As Citi Bike continues the exciting process of doubling its service area, we are thrilled to bring new stations to Upper Manhattan and the South Bronx. This incredible growth is a testament to our great partnership with Lyft, and I thank them for helping us transform how more and more New Yorkers get around our city."

Trottenberg added, "We are very excited to begin our community outreach and cannot wait to bring the benefits of bike share to new neighborhoods in 2020 and beyond.”

As part of the Citi Bike and NYC DOT are starting community outreach workshops on October 21 at City College. Besides the meeting on the 21st, there are other meetings planned as well.

Laura Fox, Lyft’s Market Manager for Citi Bike, said in a press release, “Fresh on the heels of 11 record-breaking days this summer and more than 2.5 million Citi Bike trips in September alone, we are thrilled to continue the Citi Bike expansion and begin our next round of community workshops. We look forward to connecting with uptown and South Bronx residents to ensure the system meets their mobility needs and provides a fun, healthy, sustainable way to move around their community and the city.”

The meetings will be at:

Manhattan Community Board 9-- Monday, October 21

City College (160 Convent Ave – 3rd Floor)

Bronx Community Board 1-- Wednesday, October 23

BronxWorks Betances Community Center (547 E 146th St)

Manhattan Community Board 10-- Monday, October 28

Hansborough Rec Center (35 W 134th St)

Each will have sessions starting at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Residents are welcome to attend and provide feedback on station locations, etc.