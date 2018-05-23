Help Citi Bike celebrate its fifth anniversary in Prospect Park

Since 2013, Citi Bike expanded to 12,000 bikes at more than 750 docking stations in three boroughs and garnered 58 million rides.

New York’s beloved bikeshare Citi Bike is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend in Prospect Park. (Stan Honda/Getty)

Can you remember a time when you didn’t see blue Citi Bikes zipping around town? We surely can’t, but believe it or not, the beloved bike-share is celebrating its fifth anniversary this Sunday with a big, bike-centric bash in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

“Five years in, Citi Bike’s popularity shows no sign of slowing down,” spokeswoman Julie Wood said. “We've broken our single-day ridership record — now nearly 80,000 rides — twice this month alone, as more New Yorkers discover how healthy, fun and convenient riding a Citi Bike can be. Whether you're a veteran rider or new to Citi Bike, we hope all will join us at our big birthday bash in Prospect Park this Sunday."

The daylong celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. near the Grand Army Plaza entrance to the park, and festivities include awards for its two top all-time riders, Ginger Holton and Joe Miller, free rides for newbies downloading the Citi Bike app, giveaways, a pop-up Citi Bike museum to show how the bikes have evolved since its launch, discounted memberships and discounted food at Smorgasburg in Prospect Park, where attendees will ride together at 10:45 a.m.

Plus, Citi Bike is launching its #WhyIRidein5 promotion to encourage patrons to share five Citi Bike stories, photos, emojis and more on their social media accounts over the course of the next month.

And what birthday bash would be complete without cake? Milk Bar will provide a custom Citi Bike cake for the event.

Since Citi Bike launched in 2013, it has expanded to 12,000 bikes at more than 750 docking stations in three boroughs and garnered 58 million rides.

A single 30-minute Citi Bike ride costs $3 per trip, while a day pass is $12 for unlimited 30-minute rides in a 24-hour period. A three-day pass of unlimited 30-minute rides costs $24. Yearly memberships are $169, or $14.95 per month, and includes 45-minute unlimited rides.

