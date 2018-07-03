Closures coming to 3 subway stations in Harlem and the Bronx: MTA

The 145th Street 3 train station in Harlem closes July 21, while the Bronx’s 167th Street and 174-175 Streets BD stations shutter in August.

Three B, D and 3 subway stations in Harlem and the Bronx are slated to close for critical repairs and modernization enhancements this summer, the MTA announced, adding that the closures will be for less than six months.

The affected stations are the 145th Street 3 train station in Harlem, which will close July 21, and the 167th Street and 174-175 Streets BD stations in the Bronx.

Starting July 9, one stair entrance on the southwest corner of Grand Concourse and McClellan Street at the 167th Street station will close, but the station will remain open for subway service until Aug. 27.

One stair entrance on the eastern side of Grand Concourse above the East 174th Street underpass at 174-175 Streets will close on July 9 as well, but subway service will not halt until Aug. 13.

During the subway station closures, straphangers can use nearby bus routes to connect to 2/3 service via the M7 or M102 or use the 3 train station at Harlem-148th Street 3. They can also take the Bx19 bus to the 145th Street ABCD station.

For service to and from 167th Street, riders can take the Bx1 or Bx2 bus to the 170th Street BD station or to the 161 Street-Yankee Stadium 4BD station.

As an alternative from 174-175th Streets, customers can take the Bx1 or Bx2 to the 170th Street or Tremont Avenue BD stations.

“We’re excited to fix and update these stations because the structural work is critical and customers deserve to experience what a cleaner, safer, modern subway station is like,” NYC Transit President Andy Byford said. “We thank our customers for their patience as we work to prepare these stations for decades of continued — and improved — service to the community.”

The work at these three stations will include infrastructure repairs on concrete and metal platforms and stairs, and adding modern enhancements such as LED lighting, digital signage with real-time service info and new turnstile areas with security cameras. Countdown clocks and Help Points will also be installed, as will new station furniture and safety measures like edge warning strips on platforms.

The 145th Street 3 train station opened in November 1904, while the BD stations at 167th Street and 174-175th Streets opened in July 1933, the MTA said.

