Cold snap grips NYC as forecasters call for late-week snow

Just as New Yorkers are getting adjusted to "falling back" by an hour, Mother Nature decides to fast-forward straight into winter weather. A drop-in temperature in the NYC area could cause the city to see its first snowfall of the season later this week.

According to NBC, New York City is facing its coldest temperatures in seven months. On Monday morning, temperatures dropped toa a low of 37 degrees, the lowest in NYC since April 6. Mid week will be fairly mild, with drizzle and clouds on Tuesday, then sun on Wednesday. Both days will see temperatures in the 50s and 60s. But forecasters are keeping their eyes on Thursday, as the city may see some snowflakes later that night.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 50 percent chance of snow falling on Thursday night into Friday morning. The wintry mix may transition into rain later Friday.

It just so happens that NYC's November snowfall will be arriving just as the National Weather Services observes its “Winter Awareness Week.” According to weather.gov, The National Weather Service and the New York State Office of Emergency Management are promoting winter weather education to keep people safe in their homes, on the road, at work, and at play.

"Unfortunately, many people each year suffer needlessly because they are unaware of the potential dangers of the winter season," the NWS says on its website.

Here’s what each day will cover according to weather.gov: Winter weather preparedness on Monday, Heavy snow on Tuesday, Ice storms on Wednesday, Winter floods on Thursday, New simplified winter weather services on Friday, and Winter weather safety on Saturday.

When faced with a storm, weather.gov wants you to prepare by asking yourself and family, some of the following “Do you have adequate supplies at home, at work, and in your vehicle? Dress properly for the season. Do you know what to do if you become caught in a winter storm, whether you are outside or inside a vehicle or inside your home? Does your family have a disaster plan?”