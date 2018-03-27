Columbia University announces first-ever coding bootcamp

The 24-week, part-time coding bootcamp starts June 5 and was designed with the city's working professionals and adult learners in mind.

With the tech industry booming, Columbia University is looking to help New Yorkers learn the necessary skills to join one of the country’s fastest-growing career paths.

In partnership with workforce accelerator Trilogy Education Services, Columbia Engineering will host its first-ever coding bootcamp this summer. Classes begin June 5, and enrollment opened on Tuesday.

The 24-week bootcamp, which costs $12,995, was designed with adult learners and working professionals in mind, as the course is part-time and has a flexible class schedule including weekends and evenings.

It will cover front-end and back-end web development, including “intensive training” in HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, MySQL and other programs as well as the basics of coding, algorithms and data structure.

“New York City is home to many of the industries that drive the national and international economies,” said Soulaymane Kachani, vice provost for teaching and learning at Columbia University. “As technology continues to play a central role in how work gets done, New York is seeing a rapid shift in the skills required for professional success. This mirrors the national trends, which show that web development is one of the fastest growing careers in today’s economy with a projected 15 percent growth by 2026.”

While classes will be held at Columbia’s campus in Morningside Heights, students will also spend about 20 hours per week on outside projects and experiential learning activities.

Students who complete the program will earn a certificate from Columbia Engineering and the ability to access career-planning services, portfolio reviews and other means of support.

“By working together, Columbia and Trilogy are going to enable more New Yorkers to gain the technical confidence and personal confidence to capture the opportunities available in today’s digital economy,” Dan Sommer, founder and CEO of Trilogy, told Metro. “Our programs will also help bridge critical talent gaps in the city."

Columbia and Trilogy will also offer cybersecurity, analytics and user experience/user interface (UX/UI) bootcamps.

To learn more, visit bootcamp.cvn.columbia.edu.