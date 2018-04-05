Conor McGregor attacks bus at Barclays, injures UFC223 fighter: Video

Bystander video appears to show McGregor throwing a dolly through the window of a bus carrying other UFC fighters, leaving Michael Chiesa injured.

Conor McGregor's days with UFC seem to be over after video appears to show him attacking a bus carrying fighters, leaving on injured. (TMZ Sports)

Conor McGregor crashed UFC 223 media day Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and allegedly attacked a bus, injuring another UFC fighter, TMZ Sports reported.

McGregor, the former UFC lightweight champion, and his entourage were in a loading area of the Barclays Center when bystander video appears to show him throwing a dolly at the window of a departing bus carrying other fighters.

UFC fighter Michael Chiesa was “cut up” by shattered glass and suffered a cut on his forehead, his coach Rick Little told MMA Junkie.

“Conor went bananas and put a beating on the van that we were in looking for Khabib (Nurmagomedov),” Little said. “A million security guards had to restrain him.”

Chiesa was treated at a local hospital, and while Little said he didn’t think his laceration was “too serious,” it is unknown if he’ll still fight in UFC 223 on Saturday.

Early Thursday morning, McGregor tweeted his displeasure over UFC President Dana White’s decision Wednesday to strip him of his title won in November 2016 as the 29-year-old Irish fighter hasn’t been in the ring for the organization since.

The title fight is slated to take place at Saturday’s UFC 223, in which Max Holloway will replace injured Tony Ferguson to face Khabib Nurmagomedov.

White told reporters that he thought a warrant had been issued for McGregor after the altercation at the Barclays Center, but the NYPD said it is still investigating the incident, and no formal arrest warrant has been issued.

It appears the incident has brought an end to McGregor’s time with the UFC as White told TMZ Sports that “this is bigger than us firing him.”

White also told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that McGregor’s actions were “the most despicable thing in UFC history.” When asked if he would like to “be in business with Conor McGregor anymore, he said, would you?” Okamoto tweeted.

Okamoto said in another tweet that Artem Lobov has been pulled from the UFC 223 card “apparently part of the crew that stormed the building,” he wrote, citing White.

