Construction on the 42nd street Shuttle starts

Construction on the 42nd Street Shuttle began Friday, August 16.

The MTA said this project is to modernize the Shuttle since it’s part of the original subway system that dates back to 1904.

The construction will allegedly last about three-years and could affect the service of the line during peak travel hours.

The Shuttle only has two stops, and those are Grand Central and Times Square. Although it doesn’t go far, it's used pretty frequently by New Yorkers. ABC reported that 100,000 people use the 42nd street Shuttle to travel daily.

They also reported that this construction will increase the length of the cars from four to six. This will allow for an increase in 20 percent capacity.

It was also reported that they will be redoing the signal system, which has been in use since the 1930s, according to ABC.

Although both stations are getting work done, here’s exactly what is happening in each station.

The Times Square station will be made handicap accessible. In a press release, the MTA stated that “Midtown Manhattan is difficult to navigate and isn’t accessible to mobility-impaired customers due to three main issues that exist: large gaps between platforms and track, columns impeding the platform and train boarding from multiple separate platforms.”

Additionally, the Times Square station will widen the platform, they will be adding a new station entrance, adding new turnstile area, new station upgrades (like paint, new walls and signage), and new crew rooms.

The Grand Central station will have the platform reconfigured to make it the largest platform in the entire NYC subway system, they will also be adding a new staircase.

The project is expected to be scheduled in phases to minimize its impact on service. However, Instead of taking the Shuttle, the MTA is encouraging riders to use the 7 line instead.

In a press release, MTA Managing Director Veronique Hakim said “The project will allow the MTA to move more people, run longer trains and simplify transfers for customers between the city’s busiest transit hubs. We’re making crossing Midtown Manhattan quicker and easier for millions of customers.”