Crane snaps in East Village: Reports

A crane snapped off at an East Village building on the FDR Drive Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.

NYC police and firefighters responded to the scene at 749 FDR Drive near 7th Street just before 3 p.m., according to Citizen App. FDNY were in the process of securing the crane and said the building suffered superficial damage. No injuries were immediately reported.

FDNY called for "all hands" at the building, which they said was a multiple dwelling. Firefighters were checking the stability of the building after the crane collapse.

People were being asked to avoid the area.

July 30, 2019