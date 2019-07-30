Crane snaps in East Village: Reports

A crane snapped off at an East Village building on the FDR Drive Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.
NYC police and firefighters responded to the scene at 749 FDR Drive near 7th Street just before 3 p.m., according to Citizen App. FDNY were in the process of securing the crane and said the building suffered superficial damage. No injuries were immediately reported.
FDNY called for "all hands" at the building, which they said was a multiple dwelling. Firefighters were checking the stability of the building after the crane collapse.
Recommended Slideshows
- PHOTOS: NYC 2019 Pride Parade31 Pictures
People were being asked to avoid the area.
CRANE COLLAPSES IN MANHATTAN: East Village - Crane Snapped — Firefighters are on scene at FDR Dr & E 7th Street; Avoid area— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 30, 2019
pic.twitter.com/Ji9ckub12C
MAN ALL HANDS 749 FDR DR, MULTIPLE DWELLING PIECE OF A CRANE FELL OFF, UNITS CHECKING THE STABILITY OF THE BUILDING,,— FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) July 30, 2019