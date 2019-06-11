Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping woman in Midtown club

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is being investigated for allegedly groping a woman at a New York City bar, according to reports.

The investigation comes after a 30-year-old woman claimed that someone who was “highly intoxicated” inappropriately touched her breasts Sunday night at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, located at 485 7th Avenue. Page Six reports that after the alleged incident, the woman got into a fight with the perpetrator that was broken up by security. The woman filed a police report claiming it was Gooding who groped her.

A social media post shared by Matt Assante, which has since been deleted, supposedly places Gooding at the Moxy Hotel Times Square, where the bar is located. Although the post is gone, TMZ acquired footage of Gooding wearing a white shirt, black vest and black pants and singing karaoke at the bar.

At around 1 a.m., the woman called 911 and reported the incident. Gooding was caught on video, leaving the club shortly after.

Officials would not confirm if the allegations actually involved the “The People v. O.J. Simpson” star, but it wouldn't be the first time he was at the center of controversy. Gooding came under fire in March 2017 after lifting up co-star Sarah Paulson's dress.

Det. Hubert Reyes and Det. Martin Brown, two NYPD spokespersons, told USA Today the special victims division and detectives are investigating an incident of “forcible touching.” They also told USA Today, that they are in the process of obtaining video from the bar and surrounding area in hopes it can shed some light on the case.

When asked, NYPD did not comment directly on the allegations against Gooding but offered a statement about the seriousness of sexual assault. Sophia Mason, an NYPD Spokesperson told Metro that, “The NYPD takes sexual assault extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors.”

Gooding hasn't publicly commented on the allegations.