Cuomo and Molinaro agree to face off in debate Tuesday night

Incumbent New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo agreed to debate Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro exactly two weeks before the 2018 Election Day. (File/Getty)

For the first time since 2010, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will face a general-election challenger in a one-on-one debate.

The incumbent agreed to debate Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro on Tuesday, exactly two weeks before the 2018 Election Day. Cuomo is seeking a third term in office.

The debate between the two will be pre-taped in the afternoon and broadcast on CBS2 and CBS 880 at 7 p.m. and streamed on CBSNewYork.com and CBS New York’s Facebook page. It will be moderated by CBS-TV’s Marcia Kramer and WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb.

Cuomo vs. Molinaro ahead of Election Day

After a lot of back and forth about taking part in a one-on-one debate, Cuomo agreed on Sunday to face Molinaro before Election Day, which the Republican on Monday said he “happily accepts.”

“The average voter should see the two men who want to lead this state face-to-face debating, discussing, asking questions and answering them,” Molinaro told CBS.

In a statement, a campaign spokesperson for Cuomo said, “After days of ducking the debate, we’re glad Marc Molinaro has finally agreed.”

In addition to the expected fireworks that are sure to fly between the two gubernatorial candidates, both will face questions about their plans for fixing New York City’s beleaguered MTA and Long Island Rail Road systems as well as many other state-wide issues, CBS reported.

Recent polls from Quinnipiac and Siena show the governor has a roughly 20-point lead over his Republican challenger.

While Tuesday will be Cuomo’s first general-election debate since 2010, this is his second ahead of the 2018 Election Day. Prior to the New York primary in September, he debated Democratic challenger Cynthia Nixon in his first primary debate since 2002. Cuomo easily defeated Nixon in the primary.