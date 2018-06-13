Cuomo bests Nixon in latest 2018 election poll

The incumbent governor leads his rival Democrat by 35 points and the Republican contender by 19, according to the latest Siena College election poll.

Incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo leads his rival Cynthia Nixon in the latest Siena College election poll, which was released Wednesday, exactly three months ahead of New York state’s Democratic primary for governor.

Cuomo also bested Republican contender and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro by 19 points in the poll.

“Nixon has a lot of catching up to do to make this race competitive,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Cuomo is well-known and well-liked by New York Democrats. Although similar percentages of Democrats view Cuomo and Nixon unfavorably, Cuomo has a significantly larger percentage of Democrats viewing him favorably.”

Greenberg also noted that Cuomo leads with male election voters by 31 points, women by 37 points and black voters 74-17 percent.

“Looking ahead to the general election, Molinaro also has a lot of work to do if he wants to be the first Republican to win statewide in 16 years,” Greenberg added. “Molinaro has an 18-11 percent favorability rating, with 71 percent of likely voters unable to offer an opinion about him.”

In New York City, Cuomo has 65-point lead over Molinaro “and a 17-point lead in the downstate suburbs, where Republicans have to win — or at least keep it close — to win statewide,” the pollster said.

Trump ‘significantly underwater’ with home-state voters

Among registered voters, President Donald Trump’s ratings improved to a negative 38-59 percent favorability in the new Siena College poll from negative 31-65 percent in April. His job performance also rose to negative 36-63 percent from negative 27-71 percent in April.

“Although he remains significantly underwater with voters in his home state, Trump has the best favorability and job performance ratings he’s had since assuming office,” Greenberg said, adding 68 percent of Republicans view him favorably, while 82 percent of Democrats and 54 percent of independents view him unfavorably.

Siena College conducted its latest election poll June 4 to 7 with 745 likely voters in the general election. The Democratic primary will take place Sept. 13, with the general election Nov. 6.