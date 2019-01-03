Cuomo cancels full L train shutdown

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that the complete 15-month L train shutdown will be canceled, with only some night and weekend train closures now necessary to fix the subway tunnel.

Cuomo said that he asked a panel of "best experts," including those from Columbia and Cornell, to look at the L train situation again as the April 2019 start date looms.

"I asked them to review the plan, to look at it with fresh eyes, no assumptions, no givens, and if there's any possible suggestions for how we can make it better, great," Cuomo said at an announcement Thursday. "To make a long story short, they have proposed a new design to use in the tunnel."

This design has not yet been used in the United States, per Cuomo.

"With this design it would not be necessary to close the L train tunnel at all, which would be a phenomenal benefit to the people of New York City," he said.

The L train shutdown was slated to begin in April 2019 and last 15 months, stranding thousands of straphangers and disrupting New York City transportation. The closure was necessary, officials said, to fix the Canarsie Tunnel, which was flooded and damaged during Hurricane Sandy.

At the announcement of the news, some New Yorkers expressed concern that this would inconvenience their subway travel for even longer. Cuomo said at the news conference that "this is the shortest, best route for rebuilding the tunnel."

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.