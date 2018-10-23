Cuomo, Molinaro, get more personal than policy in governor debate

With vitriol and insults more reminiscent of recent U.S. presidential debates, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and GOP challenger Marc Molinaro did battle in midtown Manhattan at the CBS Broadcast Center on Tuesday, just two weeks before the gubernatorial election on Nov. 6.

Hosted by CBS2 Marica Kramer and WCBS New Radio 880’s Rich Lamb, the sparks quickly flew in the one hour prerecorded debate as Cuomo, a Democrat, and Molinaro, a Duchess County executive, directly challenged — and interrupted — each other on issues including taxes, health care, MTA, and President Donald Trump.

The lack of decorum was quickly established as both candidates shouted over each other — the moderators — while cajoling for more speaking time.

Cuomo focused on Molinari’s White House connection calling his opponent an acolyte of Trump and referred to him as Trump’s “Mini-Me” while repeatedly asking his opponent, “Do you support Donald Trump?” “Just say it, just say you support him.”

Molinaro returned volley with accusations of keeping New York City’s troubled transit system, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority at arm’s length.

“The governor has abandoned responsibility for the MTA and we’ve seen it in a total death spiral over the course of the last several years, with on-time rates declining, with those with disabilities not being able to access subway platforms, we see the continued delay,” Molinaro said. “

Cuomo’s response: “You have never seen a governor take more responsibility for the MTA.”

“When are you going to stop lying?” Molinaro said.

The debate for governor of New York got heated

But it wasn’t only the candidates that were in a feisty mood as WCBS-TV moderator Marcia Kramer jokingly told Cuomo, “Don’t make me punch you out,” as he tried to plea for more time to respond following an evening of interruptions.

The evening ended on a lighter note with a “lightning round” including questions including what would they do if they won the lottery — both candidates would establish a trust fund for their families — their favorite kind of sausage (Italian and Kielbasa for Cuomo and Italian for Molinaro) and what’s the song that best represents their campaign – “Empire State of Mind” for Cuomo and “Don’t Stop Believing” for Molinaro.

Considered the one and only debate for Cuomo, there is another forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of New York at The College of Saint Rose in Albany on Nov. 1; however, the governor has yet to accept.