Cuomo to tour Canarsie Tunnel ahead of L train shutdown

The L train shutdown is getting closer, threatening 15 months of commuting woes for New Yorkers. But is the MTA doing as much as it can to minimize those transit disruptions and speed up the construction work? Gov. Andrew Cuomo will find out.

Cuomo will make a midnight trip to the L Train Canarsie Tunnel on Thursday, he told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer.

“I’m going to take a tour to make sure we are doing everything we can and explore every option to reduce any possible disruption,” he said. “I did the same thing with the Second Avenue subway, to make sure that the bureaucracy is being flexible and open and creative, because these are vital services. You close down the L train—they’re talking about 15 months—it creates a major problem.”

The governor isn’t calling into question the MTA’s plans, he said, but wants to do his part to assure New Yorkers ahead of its start. The L train shutdown is slated to begin April 27, 2019.

“They went through an exhaustive review, they had a number of community hearings,” he said. “I’m going to bring some fresh eyes to the table. I’m going to have national experts, international experts. I want to be able to say to every New Yorker, ‘I know it’s a pain in the neck. There is no other option, the MTA is right... I brought every expert to the table, we looked at everything, there’s nothing else that can be done.”

L Train shutdown transportation alternatives: electric scooters?

Ahead of the L train shutdown, city officials have been pushing for the legalization of electric scooters, saying that the transit option is necessary to alleviate commuting issues.

But just how much would e-scooters help New Yorkers get around? Bird says it has some insight in a study out this week.

A study released by Bird and conducted by firms HR&A Advisors and Nelson\Nygaard looked specifically at how their electric scooters would alleviate stress during that subway snag.

According to that study, Bird scooters would serve up to 33,000 daily trips during the L train shutdown and save riders a combined 1,300 hours per day (an average of 15 minutes a day each) by taking Bird from their home to an alternative subway line.

Bird scooters could also help keep 1,500 additional cars off city streets in the L train corridor, per the report.

The city has already deployed pedal-assist electric Citi Bikes to aid L train shutdown transportation. Electric scooters, council members like Antonio Reynoso say, are the next step.

“Our bus and subway systems are antiquated, our infrastructure is decaying, and in some areas, it is difficult to access the limited options that we do have,” Reynoso said previously. “This will be even more problematic in my own district once the L train shuts down. We must take a bold and innovative approach to this problem by considering all of the transportation alternatives available to us. Electric scooters are a creative way to fill in the gaps in our city’s current transportation system.”