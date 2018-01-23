STEM gender gap, empowering girls part of Cuomo’s 2018 Women’s Agenda

“New York leads the nation in championing women's rights and breaking down barriers to equality, and that mission starts when women are girls.”

Gov. Cuomo with a young New Yorker at the Women's March breakfast on Saturday. On Monday, he unveiled the 'Be Aware-Be Informed' module of his 2018 Women's Agenda geared to girls. (Flickr/Gov. Andrew Cuomo)

As part of his 2018 Women’s Agenda for New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced new actions geared toward empowering girls.

The “Be Aware-Be Informed” learning module will enable state youth to build healthy relationships, close the STEM gender gap, offer mentoring and leadership opportunities and ensure students have access to necessary feminine hygiene products in public schools.

"New York leads the nation in championing women's rights and breaking down barriers to equality, and that mission starts when women are girls,” Cuomo said in a statement. “With these proposals, New York is demonstrating our commitment to empowering women throughout their lifetimes, and showing girls that they can do anything.”

Curriculum regarding relationships includes learning to recognize the difference between a healthy relationship and abuse, information on confronting and avoiding sexual harassment, assault and teen dating violence as well as “age-appropriate, medically accurate sexual education in the classroom,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The plan will also launch an investment to expand computer science and tech education with teacher support, including $6 million in grants, and other resources for students from kindergarten through high school to provide more exposure to STEM fields at a young age.

Through the “If You Can See It, You Can Be It” initiative, New York state will enhance programming and partner with top companies to enable young girls to shadow women leaders.

Cuomo is also proposing legislation that would require school districts to provide students free, necessary feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms for grades 6 through 12.

Last year was the reckoning — this year is the battle.



Our Women's Agenda is a bold set of policies to help advance gender equality in New York. #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/o2NTpmhSvu — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 20, 2018