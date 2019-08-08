Cyclist sought in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Eighteen cyclists have been killed so far in NYC in 2019.

Police are searching for a cyclist who fled the scene after hitting a 60-year-old pedestrian who stepped into a bike lane last week, a collision that later led to the man's death

The pedestrian, Michael Collopy, was hit by the cyclist on July 31 while walking in a bike lane on 6th Avenue near 23rd Street in Chelsea. The cyclist fled the scene, and Collopy was transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment and succumbed to a head injury days later, on Aug. 5.

The cause of death is still pending determination.

According to NYPD, 2019 has seen a 22 percent increase in all traffic-related deaths, including a recent surge in cyclists deaths.

News of this pedestrian death comes weeks after Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled the city's new “Green Wave” plan to help decrease cyclist-related deaths.