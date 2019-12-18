Cyclist fatally struck by school bus full of kids

New York City on Wednesday lost its 29th cyclist to a motor vehicle accident, this time involving a school bus accident in Central Park.

The accident occurred on the 96thStreet Transverse at around 8 a.m, ABC reports. Officials report that the bicyclist struck a curb and fell off his bike and into the road, where he was struck by a school bus that was carrying children.

The victim has been identified as Daniel J. Cammerman, 50, a doctor from the Mount Sinai Health System.

Mount Sinai released a statement about his death, saying:

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic loss of Dr. Daniel J. Cammerman, a beloved physician, teacher, mentor and role model at Mount Sinai Health System and faculty member of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Our prayers and heart-felt sympathy go out to his family, friends, and students and colleagues at Mount Sinai. This is a great loss for the Mount Sinai community. For this reason, we will be offering counseling and support during this very difficult time."

There were reportedly 14 children on the bus when Cammerman was struck. No kids were injured.

It was reported that the driver stayed on scene, and no criminal charges are expected.