Cynthia Nixon indirectly gives her support to Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Democratic primary candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon makes a concession speech at a Brooklyn restaurant on September 13 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

While she didn’t mention her rival by name, Cynthia Nixon gave her support to Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week in an email and video she sent to her supporters, urging them to support and vote for the Working Families Party "from top to bottom."

Nixon's support comes as a surprise after the two went toe to toe, exchanging insults over their differences of opinions and views during Nixon's run for New York governor. Cuomo beat out Nixon by 30 percentage points.

"On Tuesday, we must use our voice once again by voting to take back Congress from Trump and the Republicans and to elect a progressive Democratic majority in New York's state Senate," Nixon shared in the message to her supporters.

"We must also use our voice to keep economic and racial justice front and center - and we can do that by voting Tuesday on the Working Families Party ballot line."

Nixon’s email directs her supporters to a fundraising page where they are able donate to all of the candidates Nixon mentions.

Cynthia Nixon’s indirect support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo comes after the former Sex and the City star lost to Cuomo in September's Democratic primary.

Nixon was supported by the Working Families Party. Both were strong critics of Cuomo until Nixon was defeated. The Working Families Party has since come out to support Cuomo.