Take a free, zero-emissions ride in Manhattan with DHL eShuttle

In conjunction with this weekend’s Formula E Eprix in Red Hook, DHL is offering free, zero-emission rides in Nissan Leafs in Manhattan. (DHL)

The Formula E Eprix returns to Red Hook this weekend, but New Yorkers won’t have to wait until Saturday to see electric cars zip around town. DHL, the race’s official logistics partner, is offering free eShuttle rides in Manhattan in advance of race day.

As part of DHL’s promotion, a fleet of 15 Nissan Leafs will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the rest of the week at three pickup locations: Lexington Avenue and East 43rd Street on Wednesday; Fifth Avenue and East 27th Street on Thursday; and Fifth Avenue and West 9th Street on Friday.

New Yorkers will be able to travel — for free with zero emissions — anywhere in Manhattan between 8th Street and 57th Street during the aforementioned times.

“We want people to really embrace the technology, and you’ll get to see these cars are very quiet, very efficient,” said Laurice Bancroft, vice president and area general manager at DHL. “It’s the very sexy thing to do — and a great way to promote sustainability.”

This promotion in conjunction with this weekend’s Formula E Eprix in Red Hook aligns with DHL’s mission for net zero emissions by 2050 — as well as New York City’s similar goal to have 20 percent of motor vehicle registrations be for electric vehicles by 2025.

How to take the DHL free eShuttle

If you’re interested in taking DHL’s free, zero-emission eShuttle in Manhattan, it’s as easy as downloading the DHL Mobility Quest app, which is available for iPhone and Android, then heading to that day’s pick-up location.

“Once you download it, get in the queue and show it to our attendees on your phone, and that’s all you need to do,” said Bea Garcia, director of DHL’s media relations.

The app also includes an augmented reality game that “takes you around Manhattan to learn about various sustainability initiatives DHL has,” Garcia added.

Users who download the DHL Mobility Quest app will also have the chance to win prizes, including tickets to attend the Formula E's season finale championship race this weekend, which features 20 drivers competing on a 14-turn, 1.47-mile track through Red Hook.