Disability Pride Parade NYC 2018: Start time, route, street closures

The 2018 Disability Pride Parade NYC takes place this weekend in Manhattan to celebrate and raise awareness to people with disabilities.

Now in its fourth year, Disability Pride Parade NYC will continue to support the inclusion of people living with mental and physical disabilities. The parade was founded by renowned jazz musician Michael LeDonne in 2015 to honor his daughter who was born with Prader-Willi Syndrome - a genetic disorder that has left her developmentally disabled and without speech.

Thousands of people are expected to participate and watch Disability Pride Parade NYC 2018 in Manhattan. Here’s what you need to know if you’re attending the fourth annual Disability Pride Parade including what time it starts, the parade route and what streets will be closed in the area during the event.

When is Disability Pride Parade NYC 2018?

The march will take place this Sunday, July 15 at 11 a.m. EST sharp. The parade lineup is at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to get there early.

Disability Pride Parade NYC route and location

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. EST at Madison Square Park and run along Fifth Avenue from 26th Street to 14th Street, Union Square. If you’re looking to register for the parade you have until Sunday at 10 a.m.

The theme of this year’s parade is creativity and participants are encouraged to dress in their most creative costumes for a chance to win prizes.

Disability Pride Parade NYC 2018 street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets in Manhattan will be closed for the 2018 Disability Pride Parade from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. Plan accordingly if you’re going to be driving in the city this Sunday.

Formation:

Madison Avenue between 24th Street and 27th Street

25th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue South

26th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue South

Route:

5th Avenue between 26th Street and 24th Street

Broadway between 24th Street and 17th Street