Dominican Day Parade 2019: Start time, street closures, live stream info

The 2019 Dominican Day Parade is coming to Manhattan this weekend.

The annual Dominican Day Parade brings together thousands of people to honor and celebrate Dominican heritage and culture.

Now in its 37th year, the Dominican Day Parade continues to spread awareness and understanding of the diverse Dominican community in New York City and around the world.

The Dominican Day Parade started in 1982 with smaller celebrations and events to celebrate heritage and culture in Washington Heights but has grown to become an annual parade that takes place in Manhattan on 6th Avenue.

The annual Dominican Day Parade features more than 10,000 participants and is considered a “joyful celebration of all things Dominican,” according to the official parade organization.

Television personality, actress, and singer Charytin Goyco was named the Madrina (godmother) of this year’s Dominican Day Parade.

If you’re attending the 2019 Dominican Day Parade, here’s what you need to know before you go, including start time, route and street closures in the area that could affect your Manhattan commute.

Dominican Day Parade 2019 date, start time

The 2019 Dominican Day Parade will be held on Sunday, August 11 at 12:00 p.m. EST. MAP: Dominican Day Parade 2019 route

The parade steps off at 35th Street and travel along Sixth Avenue to 56th Street. Dominican Day Parade 2019 street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed on August 11, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the 37th annual Dominican Day Parade. Formation 36th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue 37th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue 38th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue Route 6th Avenue between 36th Street and 52nd Street Dispersal 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

For information about public transportation service changes in the area, visit mta.info.

Dominican Day Parade 2019 TV, live stream

If you want to watch the Dominican Day Parade online, Univision has you covered. The network will broadcast the 37th annual Dominican Day Parade across all three local platforms. From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. you can catch live coverage of the parade on WFUT UniMás New York, on radio at Que Buena 92.7 FM and online at UnivisionNewYork.com