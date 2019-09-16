Driver crashes into Brooklyn funeral home, flees scene

NYPD is looking for a driver who crashed into a funeral home in Brooklyn, then fled the scene.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at Sabatino’s Funeral Home on Avenue U in Gravesend.

No on was injured in the incident, though the car took down two trees and crashed into the front of the building, striking the awning. Cops and firefighters at the scene were able to take the canopy down and take care of the car, CBS reported.

Video taken at the scene shows a blue BMW sedan being towed away. The car had substantial front damage.

Outlets report that the driver of the car fled the scene on foot.

The business owners had a funeral set for Monday, which was expected to go on as planned.

Don Sabatino, the business owner, told CBS that, “We heard a tremendous noise and we looked out the window.”

Sabatino added that “We had a canopy and two trees and two pillars protecting the awning. There was a BMW under the canopy. We watched for a minute, and somebody opened the door, surveyed the damage, and left.”

Linda Sabatino told ABC that she was grateful that nobody got hurt and that no one was on the street.

If you or anyone you know knows anything about the accident, contact call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). If calling isn’t an option, you can text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can also submit tips on Twitter and the website. Everything is confidential.