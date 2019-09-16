Off-duty NYPD officer killed in Bronx motorcycle crash

A high-ranking, off-duty NYPD officer was killed Monday in a Bronx motorcycle accident.

The fatal crash happened just before 8 a.m. on East Tremont Avenue, when the officer's motorcycle collided with a truck.

NBC reports that the driver of that truck remained on the scene, but no arrests were made. The officer was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer’s identity was not released, as of Monday afternoon.

Images and video footage from the scene showed a considerable response from emergency teams, including several uniformed officers, detectives, and police tape.

According to NYPD, the tragic incident is one of the 145,356 vehicular collisions to occur in New York City this year. Additionally, those collissions have resulted in 41,553 injuries.

So far this year, there have been 149 traffic-related fatalities, which is a 21 percent increase from last year. According to nyc.gov, on average vehicles seriously injure or kill a New Yorker, every two hours.

Mayor de Blasio is planning on bringing the number of traffic-related deaths down with an update to the Vision Zero plan, which seeks to end all traffic-related deaths.

The Vision Zero plan promises to create more bike lanes, deployed street teams to spread the word, develop a stronger professional driving training, enhance NYPD enforcement, add more red-light cameras, and more.