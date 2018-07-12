What to eat at Eataly NYC Downtown's Wine, Beer and Food Festival

Eataly NYC Downtown has been keeping foodies cool with its Chilled Happy Hour, but the famed food court is jumping on another summer bandwagon — street food. Except this one comes with an Italian twist.

This month, Eataly's Wine, Beer and Street Food Festival is promising New Yorkers two hours of just that: Italian wines, cold beer and a tasting menu packed with Italian street cuisine.

First off, when and where is Eataly NYC Downtown's Wine, Beer and Street Food Festival?

There are, of course, two Eataly NYC locations. One is in the Flatiron District and one is in the Financial District downtown. For this particular street food fest, Eataly fans will have to flock downtown to FiDi. The festivities run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 27.

Despite being dubbed a "street food festival," the Eataly event is actually indoors, letting festival goers escape the summer heat inside the Westfield World Trade Center establishment.

What's on the menu at Eataly NYC Downtown Wine, Beer and Street Food Festival 2018?

Once inside, ticket holders can enjoy typical Italian street foods (think Suppli, Porchetta, Brisket Meatballs) alongside local and Italian beers, a selection of sparkling, white, red, and rosé wines, and cocktails like Montenegro Mules. Eataly says of the menu, "No utensils required here! Indulge like a true Italian and dig in for a variety of typical street foods representative of different regions in Italy. Wash it all down with some of the best local and Italian beers we carry right here in the store, a selection of perfectly paired wines and of course, some cocktails too."

Here's a glimpse at some of the street food fest's menu highlights:

Supplì al Telefono: deep-fried carnaroli rice, housemade mozzarella, Grana Padano DOP, and butter

Farinata: chickpea flour "pancake"

Salsicca e Peperoni: Grilled housemade sausage on a bed of sautéed red, yellow, and green peppers

Porchetta Panino: Freshly baked bread with house-roasted pork loin

Panino con lesso alla picchiapò: Shredded beef, tomato, and basil served on freshly baked Eataly bread

Sfincione: thick Sicilian pizza made with tomato, onions, breadcrumbs, and Parmigiano Reggiano DOP

Focaccia Barese: Housemade focaccia with fresh tomatoes, olives, and oregano

Polpette: Braised brisket meatballs

Now that you're drooling, here's the ticket info for Eataly NYC street food fest

Visitors can purchase all-access bracelets, which are $60 for a two-hour unlimited tasting. That price includes access to 10 street food dishes, and over 20 wines, beers, and cocktails. The all access bracelets and tickets can be purchased at Eataly.com.