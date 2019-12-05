Enchanting Chinese lantern extravaganza to light up Citi Field

The Hello Panda Festival, organized by CPAA North America and The World’s Fare, is touching down for its first ever North American run in Queens on Friday, December 6.

Be ready to capture some highly Instagrammable moments at the inaugural light up ceremony, kicking off at 5 p.m. Friday and featuring live music and entertainment from Batala, as well as cultural dances — including a mesmerizing Chinese dragon dance procession

With more than 120 giant illuminated lanterns, displays utilizing over ten million individual lights, interactive elements and food from 30 vendors, this unique event is sure to leave you bedazzled. The spectacle has its roots in the ancient Chinese lantern tradition, with each lantern painstakingly handcrafted by world-renowned artisans.

Guests can expect to be wowed by the world’s tallest Christmas tree lantern, a giant fairytale castle, dinosaurs, safari animals and a dream-like 98-foot-long light tunnel.

Visitors can make their way through six themed parks spread throughout the grounds, including: Dream World, Holiday Wonderland, Discovery Zone, Interactive Music Zone, Sports World and Community Interactive Zone, offering an immersive experience for guests of all ages.

Be sure to check out Hello Panda at Citi Field, 123-01 Roosevelt Ave., Queens. The event is open seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 6 to Jan 26, 2020. Ticket prices range from $22 to $28. For more information, visit www.hellopandafest.com or follow @hellopandafest on Twitter and Instagram.