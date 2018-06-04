Alyssa Milano, Rep. Maloney and others to rally for Equal Rights Amendment inNYC Monday

The rally for the Equal Rights Amendment will take place at New York City's Fearless Girl Statue on June 4.

Actress Alyssa Milano, New York Representative Carolyn Maloney and other activists will rally in New York City on Monday in support of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Milano asked New Yorkers via Twitter to join the event at the Fearless Girl Statue at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 4.

“We need your voice,” she said. “What do we want? The ERA! When do we want it? NOW!”

Illinois became the 37th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment last week. “In theory,” the New York Times reported after Illinois ratified the amendment, just one more state needs to ratify it for it to be passed, and activists here are hoping New York can take that step.

The amendment, which was first approved by Congress in 1972, ensures equal rights regardless of sex. Maloney announced last week on the heels of the Illinois action that she will host a shadow hearing on the need for an Equal Rights Amendment on Wednesday, June 6 from 3 to 5 p.m. on Capitol Hill.

“I have introduced the ERA in the last 11 Congresses and my requests for legislative hearings or markups have gone unanswered,” she said in a statement. “So, on June 6 we will hold a hearing of our own so that my colleagues and the American people can hear from advocates and experts as to why we need to guarantee women’s equality in the Constitution. As we see attacks on women’s rights, autonomy, and bodies every single day from the Trump Administration and the Republican Congress, passing the ERA is our strongest weapon to fight back.

Milano — who helped kick off the #MeToo movement after sharing on Twitter the suggestion from a friend that “If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem” — is helping raise awareness for this amendment.

“The #MeToo movement was such a powerful phenomenon because for far too long women have not felt heard,” she said in a statement. “It’s hard to empower women when they are not recognized as part of our constitution. It’s simple, we need the ERA to protect women’s rights. We need the ERA to make sure all women, and girls, know that they are in no way limited by their gender.”