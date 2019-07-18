Everything you need to know about CBD edibles

New York City recently passed a ban on CBD food and drink items. The New York City ban was created because the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that it is unlawful to add CBD to food and drinks.

Metro spoke with Jay Moskowitz, a leading CBD expert about the CBD ban and he explained, “CBD has been considered a drug by the FDA since Epidiolex was approved in June 2018, and the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act prohibits adding an approved drug to food and beverages. Epidiolex is a purified CBD Isolate. It is our position that hemp extracts that provide all the cannabinoids present in the Hemp plant are not identical to Epidiolex and therefore are not considered a drug.” Epidiolex is a drug that is used to treat seizures for people who differ from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome or Dravet syndrome.

Although under FDA law, CBD is “drug” CBD isn’t going to get you high but another cannabinoid called delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) can.

“People often confuse CBD and THC. We find that CBD provides a subtle relaxing effect. It is unlike anti-anxiety drugs like Xanax, which have a strong effect you feel and cause impairment. With CBD, it’s more about what you don’t feel, the sharp edge of stress and anxiety." Moskowitz shared.

Additionally, he added that “I don’t personally use THC products, and I automatically avoided CBD assuming it was the same thing. Once I learned that CBD can be a great non-impairing, non-psychoactive alternative for stress relief, I felt comfortable experimenting with it.”

He further explained that exploring CBD and finding the right amount of CBD dosage that works for you is a journey because no one is the same. However, if you are looking for a specific number, he suggests approximately 25 mg, which is about a dropper full.

One of the reasons why he suggests 25 is because besides being a CBD expert, Moskowitz is also the CEO of Bimble, which is a broad-spectrum CBD drink sweetened with raw honey. 25 mg is the amount of CBD in each bottle of the drink. Moskowitz's Bimble drink is totally safe, it's so safe that he provides costumers with it’s "Certificates of Analysis" for what's inside each Bimble drink.

He said that he understands consumer's concerns with the safety of CBD and shared " I would be hesitant to trust a company that explicitly writes CBD on their drink label. To me, this shows a lack of understanding of the regulatory environment and the sensitivity the FDA has to protect approved drugs. It’s not a sign of someone I would want to entrust with my CBD delivery. "