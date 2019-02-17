New York

Ex-congressman Anthony Weiner released from prison after sexting scandal

The once rising star of the Democratic party is now under the supervision of a residential re-entry management office in Brooklyn.
By Reuters Domestic News
Published : February 17, 2019
Anthony Weiner

Reuters

(Reuters) - Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former congressman who helped play a role in Hillary Clinton's defeat in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, has been released from federal prison after serving about 14 months for exchanging sexually explicit texts with a 15-year-old girl. 

Weiner, 54, has been released from the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Massachusetts, and is under the supervision of a residential re-entry management office in Brooklyn, according to prison records. 

The seven-term congressman who ran unsuccessfully several times for New York City mayor will be free on May 14, records show, about three months earlier than his 21-month sentence. He had pleaded guilty to sending the texts and had faced up to 10 years in prison. 

The FBI discovered a trove of emails belonging to his then-wife, Huma Abedin, a senior aide to Hillary Clinton, on Weiner's laptop. Then-FBI Director James Comey announced just weeks before the presidential election that his agency was reopening an investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server while she was U.S. secretary of state. 

 

Clinton said the move contributed to her stunning loss to Republican Donald Trump. 

Abedin filed for divorce. The couple has a 7-year-old son, Jordan. 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries