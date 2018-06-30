FamiliesBelongTogether march in NYC draws thousands (photos)

On Saturday, thousands gathered in major cities around the U.S. to take part in the #FamiliesBelongTogether march to protest President Trump and the US administration’s zero tolerance immigration policy that has separated immigrant families from one another in the last couple of weeks.

In New York, hundreds of protestors came together at the Bernie Milton Pavilion in Ithaca and Wisner Park in Elmira to voice their disdain for the current policies that have separated thousands of scared and crying children from their parents at the US Mexico border.

Roughly 30,000 people made their way across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City while chanting in unison, "immigrants built this bridge."

Protestors of all ages were seen elsewhere across the country in North Carolina, Boston, Kansas and other major metropolitan areas holding signs advocating for immigrants to be reunited with their loved ones.

“Honestly, I am blown away. I have literally never seen Americans show up for immigrants like this,” shared Jess Morales Rocketto, the political director at the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

“We just kept hearing over and over again, if it was my child, I would want someone to do something,” Rocketta added.

Children as young as just four years old were seen taking part in the march that has protestors hoping pressure on the US Administration will motivate them to reunite immigrant families faster.

“This is the critical moment to mobilize the community, mobilize the entire country and people of conscience who are looking at the media and understanding more of what this country is doing, particularly ICE and deportation agents, and we want to take a stand together with the rest of the country," Cristina Jimenez, co-founder and executive director of United We Dream, the largest immigrant youth-led network in the country, shared with NBC News.