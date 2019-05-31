5 family-friendly Pride events to check out in NYC

Celebrating Pride isn't just for grown-ups, it's for children and families too.

This year New York City Pride is making sure all members of the LGBTQ community are celebrated, no matter what age they are. New York City Pride is hosting countless family-friendly events throughout June to celebrate the queer community. These events promise to be full of fun for all ages. From movie nights with drag queens to giant rainbow flags, celebrate all things LGBTQ with these five must-do events throughout the month of June.

Attend the annual LGBTQ family Pride night

The Children's Museum of Manhattan is hosting their annual LGBTQ Family Pride Night. This special after-hours event celebrates all types of queer families, as well as both LGBTQ adults and children. Families can explore all five floors of this wonderful museum for free. Just be sure to RSVP online!

June 6, 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., free, 212 W 83rd St

Help decorate a giant Pride flag

In addition to the event listed above, The Children's Museum of Manhattan is hosting countless events throughout June to celebrate Pride. From June 7-31, kids can help paint the pride flag and filling it with bright and colorful objects.

June 7-31, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., $11-$14( event included with admission), 212 W 83rd St

Join the Rainbow Run

The Rainbow Run physically takes place in Florida, but all New Yorkers can participate in a virtual race. This 4.9 K course is to remember those 49 people whose lives were lost during the Pulse nightclub tragedy in 2016. All proceeds from this run will benefit onePULSE Foundation, which goes to help maintain the memorial, helps survivors and victim's families and more.

June 8, 7 a.m., $49, anywhere

Check out World Pride Celebration at FDR Four Freedoms State Park

A massive pride flag comes to FDR Four Freedoms State Park this Pride month. The Park's famous staircase will be transformed into the LGBTQ Pride Flag from June 14 to June 30. To celebrate World Pride on June 15, there will be a massive celebration all day long for all. This event includes a drag queen story hour, food trucks and VideoOut will be there capturing coming out stories for their online library. The event is free to attend but requires registration.

June 15, 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., free with RSVP, 1 FDR Four Freedoms Park

Enjoy "Coco" under the stars

Enjoy a family-friendly movie night under the stars at Hudson River Park's Pier 45. This year they are showing the film "Coco." Get there early for prizes and entertainment with Miss Richfield 1981. It promises to be a night full of family fun and laughs. Attending the event is free; however, families can purchase premium seats for the event.

June 21, 6:30 p.m., Free (premium seats: $50-$750), Pier 45