FDNY battling massive fire in Harlem, 1 firefighter dead

The fire started in the former St. Nick Pub at 773 St. Nicholas Ave. at 149th St., which is being used as a movie set.

An FDNY firefighter died battling a massive fire in Harlem early Friday morning.

The fire broke around 10:50 p.m. Thursday night at 773 St. Nicholas Ave. near 149th St.

The cause of the five-alarm fire has not yet been determined, but FDNY told Metro that the initial call came in about a fire on the first floor. The blaze soon spread to the rest of the 4-story building.

FDNYalerts MAN 5-ALARM 773 ST NICHOLAS, FIRE IN THE BASEMENT, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) March 23, 2018

City Councilman Mark Levine tweeted that multiple firefighter injuries have been reported and at least one is serious.

Fire at 773 St. Nicholas Ave, started in basement, now flames coming our through roof. Massive @fdny operation underway. Multiple firefighter injuries reported, at least one serious. (Video via @Alexander_et_al) pic.twitter.com/BLaOE6WdRl — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) March 23, 2018

Just before 2 a.m., Levine tweeted that the firefighter died at Harlem Hospital. "Heart wrenching night for West Harlem and all of NYC," he wrote.

https://twitter.com/MarkLevineNYC

773 St. Nicholas Ave. is the site of the former St. Nick’s Pub, a long time jazz club that has been vacant since closing several years ago. It is currently being used as a set location for “Motherless Brooklyn,” which is directed by Edward Norton and slated for release next year.

This reporter’s stepdaughter Tyler Roarty was exiting a D train on the lower level of the 145th St. subway station when she began smelling smoke, and she could see a thick cloud of smoke as outside as she got to street level.

“I didn’t see the flames until I turned onto 148th Street,” she said. “It wasn’t like a movie fire. It was a consistent neon orange-like streak.”

Residents could see and smell the smoke several blocks away, and FDNY and NYPD vehicles were stretched along St. Nicholas Ave. to at least 145th St.

One resident who lives in an adjacent building evacuated due to the smell, but she did not know the condition of her home.