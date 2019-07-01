SIx people injured in Manhattan acid spill

Six people were hurt, including four FDNY firefighters following an acid spill in Manhattan according to NBC. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to reports, the FDNY received a call about the spill Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. at Yorkshire Towers on East 86th Street.

Firefighters as well as a Hazmat team responded to the spill, which reports indicate was connected to the building’s swimming pool.

Reports say that the acid was muriatic acid — also known as hydrochloric acid. EPA reports that this acid is “…corrosive to the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes. Acute inhalation exposure may cause coughing, hoarseness, inflammation, and ulceration of the respiratory tract, chest pain, and pulmonary edema in humans.”

Additionally, it can “…cause corrosion of the mucous membranes, esophagus, and stomach, with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea reported in humans. Dermal contact may produce severe burns, ulceration, and scarring…”

The Citizen App claims that there was a muriatic acid spill in the basement of a building. It is also being reported that that FDNY is working to dilute the acid, and Hazmat is on the scene, searching the building for any other signs of the spill. At 11:08 a.m. Citizen claims that “Hazmat units are continuing to mitigate the leak while firefighters assist in ventilating the building.”

It wasn’t clear if the spill was in the water or surrounding area.

The investigation is ongoing.