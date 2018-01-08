FDNY responds to a minor fire at Trump Tower

The blaze broke out in an HVAC system on the roof of the 68-story luxury high rise on Fifth Avenue, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at Trump Tower Monday morning, officials said.

The report about a fire at the 68-story luxury high-rise at 721 Fifth Avenue, where President Donald Trump lived and worked prior to moving to the White House last January, came in after 7 a.m., the NYPD said according to The Washington Post.

An FDNY official said that members of the Secret Service first spotted smoke on the roof, and the building’s fire safety director located flames spewing from a vent, PIX11 reported.

The FDNY said in a tweet at 8:16 a.m. that the blaze occurred in an HVAC system and that it was “under control.” The department said that the fire had been contained to the roof and did not enter the building.

FDNYalerts MAN 7-5 721 5 AVE, MULTIPLE DWELLING (TRUMP TOWER) FIRE IN HVAC , LOCATED ON ROOF, UNDER CONTROL — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) January 8, 2018

“There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The FDNY were here within minutes and did an exceptional job. Everything is under control, and no evacuations were made,” the Trump Organization said in an emailed statement to the Post.

While initial reports said no one was injured during the blaze, FDNY Commander Roger W. Sakowich later said that two people did suffer minor injuries, PIX 11 reported.

A firefighter was struck with debris, while an engineer inhaled smoke while deploying a fire extinguisher.

Officials believe the blaze was caused by an electrical issue.

According to his public schedule, President Trump is in Washington this morning.