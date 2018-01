Witnesses caught video of the steam rising from the tower around 11 a.m.

FDNY was responding to reports of steam rising from the top of One World Trade Center in Downtown Manhattan Thursday morning, according to Citizen app.

Passersby began videotaping the spectacle after steam started billowing from the tower just after 11 a.m. It was unclear if there were any safety concerns. As of 11:30 a.m., the FDNY had not issued any alerts.