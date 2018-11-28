Fearless Girl statue is no longer on Wall Street

The bronze sculpture of a defiant-looking girl, with a plaque at her feet that says: “Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference,” was moved on Tuesday night and be reinstalled in front of the New York Stock Exchange by the end of the year.

State Street installed the girl in March 2017 as a temporary display intended to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards but after she became a tourist magnet, New York City officials extended her stay.

Immediately after the statue of the girl was installed, the artist of the “Charging Bull” demanded it to be removed. He stated that his sculpture was supposed to represent “freedom in the world, peace, strength, power, and love” and that Fearless Girl had changed his work into something negative.

Mayor Bill De Blasio announced the plan to relocate the statue in April, stating that the new location would shed more light on the statue’s symbolism and that it’s a much "friendlier area" compared to Bowling Green.

The Bull will almost certainly be moved as well and will very likely wind up reunited with Fearless Girl, de Blasio's spokesman, Eric Phillips, wrote on Twitter back in April.

In place of the Fearless Girl, the State Street Global Advisors put a plaque that has two footprints, encouraging people to “stand for her.”

"In her place at Bowling Green, people will find a plaque with footprints showing exactly where Fearless Girl stood for her first 20 months inspiring not only the next generation of women leaders but also more than 300 companies globally to add a female director to their previously all-male boards," State Street Global Advisors said in a press release.

The statue will be installed on Wall Street by Dec 31.