Feast of San Gennaro 2019: Schedule, how to get there, Little Italy street closures

The Feast of San Gennaro 2019 kicks off this week and if you enjoy outdoor street fairs, Italian food and have a sweet tooth for cannoli, then you will enjoy this outdoor New York City street festival.

Now in its 93rd year, the Feast of San Gennaro is the oldest New York City street fair. The Feast of San Gennaro will take place for 11 days this month in the heart of Little Italy and there will be plenty of activities and special events to enjoy along Mulberry Street including the 22nd annual Cannoli Eating Competition and the 4th Annual Meatball Eating Competition.

If you’re planning to attend San Gennaro 2019, here’s what you need to know including a list of special attraction and featured events at this years feast, how to get there and the street closures in the area that could affect your commute for the next 11 days.

Where is the Feast of San Gennaro?

The Feast of San Gennaro is located on Mulberry Street in the Little Italy section of the city.

Feast of San Gennaro 2019 dates

The Feast of San Gennaro begins Thursday September 12 and ends Sunday, September 22. For 11-days, Little Italy will be filled with music, food, contests and entertainment, making it the perfect outdoor event to enjoy afterwork while it's still nice outside. This year, the Feast of San Gennaro Grand Procession takes place September 14 at 2 p.m. EST.

Feast of San Gennaro 2019 schedule and special attractions: Dates and times

Thursday, September 12th - Blessing of the Stands, Msgr. Cassato 6 p.m.

Friday, September 13th - 22nd Annual Cannoli Eating Competition 2 p.m.

Saturday, September 14th - The Grand Procession 2 p.m.

Saturday, September 14th - Live Radio Broadcast 7-10- p.m.

Monday, September 16th – 16th Annual Enrico Caruso Opera Night 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18th – 1st Annual Zeppole Eating Competition 1 p.m.

Thursday, September 19th - Solemn High Mass Celebrating the Patron of Saint Naples 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 21st - 5th Annual Meatball Eating Competition 1 p.m.

Saturday, September 21st-- Little Italy Vocal Competition 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 22nd - Annual Feast of San Gennaro Blood Drive 11:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 22nd - Neapolitan Concert 2 p.m.

Feast of San Gennaro 2019 special attractions

Feast of San Genarro 2019 street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed from Thursday, September 12 through Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. for the 2019 San Gennaro Feast.

— Mott Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street

— Mulberry Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street

— Baxter Street between Canal Street and Broome Street

— Centre Market Place between Grand Street and Broome Street

— Centre Street between Canal Street and Broome Street

— Lafayette Street between Spring Street and East Houston Street

— Canal Street between Bowery and Centre Street

— Hester Street between Mott Street and Centre Street

— Grand Street between Elizabeth Street and Centre Street

— Broome Street between Mott Street and Centre Street/Cleveland Place

— Kenmare Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place

— Spring Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place/Lafayette Street

— Prince Street between Mott Street and Lafayette Street

— Jersey Street between Mulberry Street and Lafayette Street

San Gennaro 2019 MTA info: How to get to Mulberry Street

6 Train to Spring Street station. Walk two blocks East to Mulberry Street N or R trains to Prince Street. Walk three blocks East to Mulberry Street B, D, F, M trains to Broadway-Lafayette Street For additional MTA information, visit www.mta.info and mta.info/weekender for the latest MTA weekend service information.