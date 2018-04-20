Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

New York

Federal prosecutors urge charging NYPD officer in Eric Garner's death

Federal civil rights prosecutors recommended charging Officer Daniel Pantaleo for putting the unarmed black man in a fatal choke hold in 2014.
By
Reuters Domestic News
 Published : April 20, 2018 | Updated : April 20, 2018
Federal civil rights prosecutors recommended charging NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo for putting unarmed black man Eric Garner in a fatal choke hold in 2014.
Federal civil rights prosecutors recommended charging NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo for putting unarmed black man Eric Garner in a fatal choke hold in 2014. (Reuters)

Federal civil rights prosecutors have recommended charging a white New York City police officer for putting Eric Garner, an unarmed black man, in a fatal choke hold during a 2014 arrest, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed officials.

But senior officials in the U.S. Justice Department have reservations about accepting the recommendation and indicting the officer, Daniel Pantaleo, because the case might not be winnable, the Times reported.

Garner, a 43-year-old father of six, was stopped by police on July 17, 2014, for illegally peddling cigarettes on a Staten Island sidewalk. Garner argued with police and was tackled by Pantaleo, who brought Garner to the ground with an arm around his neck. Choke holds have long been banned in the NYPD.

"I can't breathe!" Garner repeatedly said in widely seen cellphone video of the arrest. His dying words would become a rallying cry for protesters across the United States critical of racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

RelatedArticles
Before Eric Garner’s fatal chokehold, NYPD officer had history of co...03/22/17
Mother of Eric Garner, activists call for change to how NYPD disciplines officers 03/09/18

Garner's death was ruled a homicide, and the city agreed to pay his family $5.9 million to settle a wrongful death claim.

In December 2014, a New York City grand jury voted not to charge Pantaleo in Garner's death, sparking further protests. Garner's family has been critical of how much time the federal investigation by the Justice Department has taken.

Pantaleo, who remains at the department on desk duty, could not immediately be reached for comment, and the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the Times report.

 
Tags:NYPDEric Garner
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending