Five Boro Bike Tour 2019: Start time, route map, street closures

The Five Boro Bike Tour is set to take place this Sunday. Approximately 32,000 cyclists from around the country and the world will ride together for 40 miles through all of New York City’s five boroughs this Sunday.

Cyclists and enthusiasts who ever imagined biking through New York City without the hassle of cars and trucks will have the opportunity this Sunday. Now in its 42nd year, the Five Boro Bike Tour is the country’s largest charitable bike ride. According to Bike New York, proceeds from the TD Five Boro Bike Tour fund the many free bicycle education programs it has for children and adults.

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is a 40-mile bike ride which will maneuver its way through all five boroughs causing many street closures throughout New York City.

Here’s everything you need to know about the TD Five Boro Bike Tour including start time, the route and street closures in New York City that could affect your Sunday commute.

Five Boro Bike Tour date and start time

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is set to take place on Sunday, May 5 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. Where does the Five Boro Bike Tour start and finish?

The bike tour is 40 miles and move through all five boroughs of New York City.

Five Boro Bike Tour route map

Below is a map of the 2019 Five Boro Bike Tour. Click the image to download a full-size .PDF of the official map.

TD Five Boro Bike Tour street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets across all five boroughs will be closed on Sunday May 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the bike tour:

Manhattan Portion:

Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street

Trinity Place between Morris Street and Liberty Street

Church Street between Liberty Street and Canal Street

Chambers Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Canal Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between Franklin Street and 59th Street

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and East Drive

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive

Center Drive between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between 110th Street and 135th Street

135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between 135th Street and 138th Street

Madison Avenue Bridge (Bronx-bound)

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 3rd Avenue Bridge and 116th Street

116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue

Pleasant Avenue between 116th Street and 114th Street

Harlem River Drive / FDR Drive (Southbound) between 116th Street and 63rd Street Exit

63rd Street between FDR Drive (Southbound) and Queensboro Bridge Exit

Queensboro Bridge Exit between 63rd Street and 60th Street

Queensboro Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)

Peter Minuit Plaza between State Street and South Street

Whitehall Street between South Street and Water Street

State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place

Battery Place between State Street and West Street

Morris Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Albany Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Greenwich Street between Rector Street and Cedar Street

West Broadway between Vesey Street and Barclay Street

West Broadway between Murray Street and Warren Street

Rector Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Cedar Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Liberty Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Dey Street between Broadway and Church Street

Vesey Street between West Street and West Broadway

Barclay Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Warren Street between West Street and West Broadway

Murray Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Duane Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Thomas Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Leonard Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Franklin Street between Broadway and West Broadway

White Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Walker Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

Lispenard Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

Brooklyn Portion:

McGuiness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue

Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Java Street and Kent Avenue

Kent Avenue between Java Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

North Elliot Place between Flushing Avenue and Park Avenue

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street

Gold Street between York Street and Front Street

Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton between Furman Street and Prospect Street

Cadman Plaza West between Prospect Street and Tillary Street

Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Adams Street

Brooklyn Bridge Promenade between Tillary Street and Centre Street

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Columbia Street

Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street

BQE / Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street and Verrazano Bridge Lower Level (Staten Island-bound)

Queens Portion:

21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North

Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard/Alternate Route

Hoyt Avenue North between 21st Street and 19th Street

19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard

Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard

Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South

Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and14th Street

14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue

31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive

44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street

11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Brooklyn-bound)

Bronx Portion:

138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between 138th Street and 3rd Avenue Bridge

Rider Avenue between 138th Street and 137th Street

137th Street between Rider Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue Bridge (Manhattan-bound)

Staten Island Portion:

Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Edgewater Street

Edgewater Street / Front Street between Hylan Boulevard and Hannah Street

Hannah Street between Front Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace