Flatiron steam pipe explosion causes MTA subway, bus changes

Eleven buildings were evacuated and Con Edison is conducting environmental testing to see if asbestos or other contaminants are present.

Eleven buildings were evacuated after the Flatiron steam pipe explosion, and Con Edison is conducting environmental testing to see if asbestos or other contaminants are present. (Twitter/ConEd)

Thursday Flatiron steam pipe explosion in Manhattan is causing several service changes on MTA subways and buses during the morning rush-hour commute — and the evacuation of 11 buildings in the vicinity, the FDNY said.

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm steam explosion, 141 5th Ave Manhattan. 11 buildings have been evacuated and there are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/KsMmTkZpSB — FDNY (@FDNY) July 19, 2018

The steam pipe explosion occurred near Fifth Avenue and 21st Street around 6:30 a.m., NBC4 reported, and steam shot out from underground for at least two hours afterward. Asphalt pieces and other debris littered nearby streets, sidewalks and cars.

In a tweet, Con Edison said that it is conducting environmental testing “to determine whether asbestos or other contaminants are present, but as a precaution anyone in the vicinity of the rupture who was covered in material is advised to bag their clothing and shower.”

Environmental testing is being conducted to determine whether asbestos or other contaminants are present, but as a precaution anyone in the vicinity of the rupture who was covered in material is advised to bag their clothing and shower. pic.twitter.com/pChgI0gLia — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 19, 2018

We've been working to isolate the steam rupture that occurred this morning on 5th Ave and 21st St in Manhattan. Crews are closing valves in the area which will result in the loss of steam service to some buildings. People are advised to stay clear of the area for safety reasons. pic.twitter.com/6S0FaWsX9A — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 19, 2018

The Flatiron steam pipe explosion comes nearly 11 years to the day a similar explosion occurred near Grand Central Terminal on July 18, 2007, NBC4 reported. During that incident, debris shot 40 stories up and rained mud down onto the streets.

While that was caused by an aged underground pipe failure, the cause of the Flatiron steam pipe explosion is still under investigation.

MTA service changes after Flatiron steam pipe explosion

Due to the Flatiron steam pipe explosion, R and W trains are bypassing the 23rd Street station in both directions, the MTA said. Riders are encouraged to use the 14th Street/Union Square or 28th Street stops as travel alternatives.

South bound M1, M2, M3 AND M55 buses are making stops on Seventh Avenue from 31st Street to 15th Street due. Northbound M1, M2, M3 and M55 buses are delayed as a result of the Flatiron steam pipe explosion.

M23 SBS buses are detoured due to the Flatiron steam explosion. There will be no eastbound or westbound stops on 23rd street between Sixth Avenue and Park Avenue South; riders are encouraged to use the Seventh Avenue or Lexington Avenue bus stops instead, the MTA said.

For current service updates, visit mta.info.